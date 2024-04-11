Cody Brundage not intimidated by Bo Nickal: ‘People think he’s the second coming of Jesus Christ’

LAS VEGAS – Cody Brundage is the biggest underdog at UFC 300. For that matter, he’s the biggest underdog in UFC history.

But as far as Brundage (10-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) is concerned, ahead of the biggest opportunity of his career in an opening spot on the main card, Bo Nickal (5-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) might be a big middleweight prospect – but he’s still just another man.

“The odds are what they are, but sometimes I feel like it’s just more a narrative of what people think,” Brundage said at Wednesday’s media day ahead of the card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “At the end of the day, Bo Nickal’s never been hit – so for him to be that kind of favorite, it just seems insane to me. Obviously I’m a little biased, but that seems pretty wild. I know people think he’s like the second coming of Jesus Christ in MMA, but I just don’t see it.”

Online betting odds for Nickal range from 20-1 to 30-1. To put that in perspective, Amanda Nunes was around a 12-1 favorite when she was upset by Julianna Peña in 2021.

