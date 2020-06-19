Coco Gauff, P.K. Subban, other athletes celebrate Juneteenth on social media: 'We celebrate Black liberation'

Athletes are amplifying their voices on Juneteenth. The occasion celebrates the day the last enslaved African Americans were informed of their freedom. That occurred in Galveston Bay, Texas, on June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

On Friday, a number of athletes, teams and professional leagues expressed their thoughts about Juneteenth. Some took the day as an opportunity to celebrate Black liberation, others used their platform to educate people and push for Juneteenth to become a national holiday.

P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils and tennis star Coco Gauff were among the athletes celebrating the occasion.

On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Texas were free- two and a half years after slavery was abolished in the United States. On Juneteenth, we celebrate Black liberation. #Juneteenth ✊🏿🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/26jx5fdDfx — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) June 19, 2020

Gauff, 16, also posted an explainer for those who don’t know what Juneteenth celebrates.

For those who do not know what juneteenth is... please read this! #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/vx4KfJ00WW — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) June 19, 2020

Edwin Jackson, Matt Kemp and Andrew McCutchen were among the athletes pushing to make Juneteenth a national holiday. The three posted a petition to make the day a holiday in the United States.

Join me in signing the petition to make #Juneteenth, the day commemorating the abolition of slavery in 1865, a National Holiday. https://t.co/AIWqLxqwdJ #ThePlayersAlliance pic.twitter.com/vJQcROX0sW — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) June 19, 2020

Justise Winslow and Caron Butler made similar points about making Juneteenth a national holiday.

"Just try to indulge in our culture and the beauty of it." - Justise Winslow on his plans for #Juneteenth



Tune in to @IAmJustise’s full conversation with Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) tomorrow at 6:00 PM ET on @NBA. pic.twitter.com/CSoeYBkTN6 — NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2020

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker and former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy gave their thoughts on Juneteenth in an article for USA Today.

A number of teams also posted about Juneteenth. While many teams posted statements, a few produced videos explaining the meaning of the day.

We've never posted about Juneteenth, but it is always the right time to do better than before.



Today is a reflection of freedom, a day to celebrate and educate. pic.twitter.com/BOsLIEdwc5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 19, 2020

Today, we celebrate and honor the history of June 19, 1865 and recognize #Juneteenth as an opportunity to listen, learn and grow. pic.twitter.com/qIOVoRGSWO — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 19, 2020

