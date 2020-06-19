Coco Gauff, P.K. Subban, other athletes celebrate Juneteenth on social media: 'We celebrate Black liberation'

Chris Cwik
Yahoo Sports

Athletes are amplifying their voices on Juneteenth. The occasion celebrates the day the last enslaved African Americans were informed of their freedom. That occurred in Galveston Bay, Texas, on June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

On Friday, a number of athletes, teams and professional leagues expressed their thoughts about Juneteenth. Some took the day as an opportunity to celebrate Black liberation, others used their platform to educate people and push for Juneteenth to become a national holiday.

P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils and tennis star Coco Gauff were among the athletes celebrating the occasion.

Gauff, 16, also posted an explainer for those who don’t know what Juneteenth celebrates.

Edwin Jackson, Matt Kemp and Andrew McCutchen were among the athletes pushing to make Juneteenth a national holiday. The three posted a petition to make the day a holiday in the United States.

Justise Winslow and Caron Butler made similar points about making Juneteenth a national holiday.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker and former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy gave their thoughts on Juneteenth in an article for USA Today.

A number of teams also posted about Juneteenth. While many teams posted statements, a few produced videos explaining the meaning of the day.

