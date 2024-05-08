Coal Cats announce opening day roster

May 7—HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Tri-State Coal Cats of the Appalachian League have announced its opening day roster for its inaugural season.

The roster includes three Marshall University players — pitchers Bryce Blevins and Peyton Jackson and infielder Jack Smith.

The roster also includes two West Virginia University Mountaineers (pitcher Drew Callaway and infielder Spencer Barnett) as well as a pair of Ohio State Buckeyes — catcher Isaac Cadena and outfielder CJ Richard.

Mike Kirtner, Coal Cat's President said, " What an exciting time for our community The team is comprised of players from coast to coast, literally California to Maine" He added, " Baseball fans will be excited to see future major leaguers each night at Jack Cook Field"

"Opening night is less than one month away, "Kirtner said. "Tickets are still available but they're going quick. Having baseball back in our area is truly special"

Marshall University and locally owned Kindred Communications joined together to produce the games. Kirtner added, "This is what our community is all about. We work together for the

betterment and enjoyment of everyone with ticket prices that are family affordable"

Single game tickets are $7 and tickets for groups of 10 or more are $5.

The opening series with the Pulaski River Turtles will feature a giveaway of magnetic schedules for fans.

Featured promotions for the team will include $1 (hot) dog night for each Wednesday home game. Thursday will feature a $2 beer night. Saturdays will feature a post game concert.

"It's time to open up the fun this summer," Kirtner added, " The Coal Cat Mascot has some tricks in its paws that will bring some smiles too!"