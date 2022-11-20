Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction: Week 13

What will the 2022 Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 12? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

Coaches Poll College Football Top 25 Rankings Prediction: Week 13

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 13 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

25 UCF Knights 8-3 (18)

24 Texas Longhorns 7-4 (NR)

23 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 9-1 (23)

22 Oregon State Beavers 8-3 (NR)

21 Tulane Green Wave 9-2 (22)

20 Cincinnati Bearcats 9-2 (21)

19 Ole Miss Rebels 8-3 (14)

18 UCLA Bruins 8-3 (16)

17 North Carolina Tar Heels 9-2 (11)

16 Florida State Seminoles 8-3 (20)

15 Utah Utes 8-3 (10)

14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-3 (19)

13 Kansas State Wildcats 8-3 (17)

12 Washington Huskies 9-2 (15)

11 Oregon Ducks 9-2 (13)

10 Penn State Nittany Lions 9-2 (12)

9 Tennessee Volunteers 9-2 (5)

8 Clemson Tigers 10-1 (9)

7 Alabama Crimson Tide 9-2 (8)

6 LSU Tigers 9-2 (6)

5 USC Trojans 10-1 (6)

4 TCU Horned Frogs 11-0 (4)

3 Michigan Wolverines 11-0 (3)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-0 (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 11-0 (1)

