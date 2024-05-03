Coach Streich says future is uncertain after he leaves Freiburg

Freiburg coach Christian Streich gestures to his players from the touchlines during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and FSV Mainz 05 at Europa-Park Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

Long-serving Freiburg coach Christian Streich said his future is uncertain once he leaves the club at the end of the season.

"I can't imagine anything at the moment and I'm not ruling anything out because I don't know," Streich told broadcasters Sky in an interview.

Streich announced in March that he is stepping down as Freiburg coach after more than 12 years at the end of the season, marking the end of an era for the club and German football.

Streich, 58, took charge in January 2012 and led them into the German Cup final in 2022 and into Europe four times as part of his 711 matches in charge so far in all competitions.

Freiburg finished sixth and fifth, respectively, in the league in the past two seasons, and in seventh at the moment chasing another European berth.

Streich said that his time at the club has been "so intense" that "I don't even know what will happen with my body physiologically and mentally. I can't make any predictions now."

Asked about Bayern Munich's interest in 2018, Streich said: "Bringing me to Bayern Munich wouldn't have happened without problems. But it's great that they thought of me at all. At the time, it probably wouldn't have been an option for me. I never really thought about changing clubs."