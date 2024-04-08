Coach Prime chews out Colorado football team twice in matter of days

For the second time in the past week, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders addressed his team for misbehaving.

The first lecture was because of a lack of classroom manners from certain players. Coach Prime received an email from a CU Spanish professor who explained they had “never felt so disrespected” in their 10 years of teaching due to some players’ behavior.

“You’re present, but you’re not really there,” Sanders said. “You’re on the field, but you’re not doing nothing. You in a relationship, but you ain’t got no love. You at the mall, but you ain’t got no money. (Yout) got a lot of ability but no darn talent because you don’t think.”

Sanders was back on his team’s case a couple of days later when he received a video of their locker room being left messy with items thrown astray. This time, he threatened harsh consequences.

“We gonna take care of this after practice and if one of y’all quit, you’re off the team,” Sanders said. “One of y’all shed it out or come up with a certain illness or a sudden ailment, your locker gonna be clean as well. We not gonna live like that.”

Deion Sanders Jr. caught both moments on tape and included them in vlogs on his YouTube channel, Well Off Media. With Coach Prime putting a heavy focus on making sure his players leave CU as good people, the recent behavior of his players has been concerning.

“You gon’ be men,” Sanders said to end the second lecture. “We not raising boys, we raising men.”

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire