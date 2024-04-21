Coach Paulino Hernandez confident Jorge Masvidal has Nate Diaz’s number: ‘We’re going to win by KO’

MIAMI – Jorge Masvidal and company are confident, as they head into a new, but also familiar challenge.

Paulino Hernandez, Masvidal’s longtime striking coach, firmly believes Masvidal is going to shine in his return to boxing when he takes on Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing on June 1 at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

This will be Masvidal’s first professional boxing fight since his debut in 2005. It will also be the second time Masvidal fights Diaz, as the two competed in MMA back at UFC 244 in 2019 – a fight Masvidal won by doctor’s stoppage TKO to crown himself the inaugural BMF champion.

Hernandez believes these two things will be key to Masvidal’s success.

“Jorge has already fought in boxing before, so he’s got some prior experience,” Hernandez told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “He fought once in boxing and won.

“I think Jorge has Nate Diaz’s number. They know each other, and he knows what he brings. They’re fighting in boxing, which is different since there are no elbows, knees, or kicks. It’s just hands, but Jorge is great with his hands. He’s well-prepared, and we’re confident that we’re going to win.”

Masvidal plans on competing two more times in boxing after the fight against Diaz. He also told MMA Junkie that a UFC return is definitely coming in his future.

Hernandez is confident Masvidal will get this comeback started on the right foot, and that means putting away the always-tough Diaz.

“We’re going to win by knockout.”

For more on the fight, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Diaz vs. Masvidal 2.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie