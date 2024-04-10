Coach: Jamahal Hill is ‘levels above’ Alex Pereira, will prove it at UFC 300

Jamahal Hill’s coach sees a big advantage in the striking department against Alex Pereira.

Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) challenges light heavyweight champion Pereira (9-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 300 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Hill’s coach, Chad Pomeroy, is confident that his student will make it look easy standing up against Pereira.

“Jamahal did everything he needed to do to get that Achilles back to where it needed to be,” Pomeroy said on Episode 1 of UFC “Embedded.” “He’s ready to rock and roll, man, Saturday night. Everybody thinks Alex is this amazing striker.

“At the end of the day, Jamahal is levels above Alex Pereira. This fight needed to happen to show the world that Jamahal Hill is the best striker in the UFC. Everybody’s going to see it Saturday night. There’s going to be no question after that.”

Hill declared himself as the best striker in the UFC years ago in an interview with MMA Junkie Radio. Four of his past five wins have come by knockout, with the lone decision win in that stretch coming in a battering of Pereira’s mentor Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 to claim the vacant light heavyweight title.

