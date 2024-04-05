Co-OC Joe Sloan is excited about LSU’s top-rated transfer CJ Daniels

LSU football is in the final stretch of spring practice. Coaches have now got their eyes on a few newcomers, including LSU’s top-rated transfer CJ Daniels.

Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Joe Sloan was asked about what Daniels brings to the receiver room.

“CJ just brings such a level of consistency. You can see the experience in how he plays. He’s such a smart player,” Sloan said.

This will be Daniels’ fifth year of college football and Sloan said the leadership and work habits Daniels brings to the room have been nice to see.

LSU is losing two 1,000-yard receivers with Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. off to the NFL. That’s what made the addition of Daniels, who racked up 1.067 yards with Liberty in 2023, critical.

Sloan noted Daniels is still learning and adjusting to the playbook and doesn’t offer the continuity of the returning guys, but he’s excited about his ability to produce.

“He’s physical and he’s strong through the catch. I think he’s going to be a huge piece for what we’re doing in the fall,” Sloan said.

