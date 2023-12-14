CMC, Purdy, 49ers dominate Pro Bowl Game fan voting results originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' on-field dominance this season has been matched by their fans at the ballot box, with San Francisco players receiving more Pro Bowl Games votes than any other team, per the NFL.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, who's on pace for 2,000-plus scrimmage yards and has 17 total touchdowns so far this season, has received 100,008 Pro Bowl votes, the second-highest total for any player in the league. Only Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, at 129,783 votes, has more.

Brock Purdy's incredible sophomore campaign also has earned the MVP candidate a spot within the top five, with the 23-year-old quarterback receiving 84,613 votes, the fifth-highest among all players.

The 49ers' high-powered offense has five different players (McCaffrey, Purdy, tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juzszcyk and left tackle Trent Williams) as the leading vote-getters at their respective positions in the NFC. The defense also has plenty of representation, with defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and linebacker Fred Warner leading the pack among NFC vote-getters at their respective positions.

Even San Francisco's special teams unit has received some love, with punter Mitch Wishnowsky and long snapper Taybor Pepper recording the most votes at their positions in the NFC.

Fans have until Christmas Day to vote as many times as they'd like to send their favorite 49ers players to Orlando for the Pro Bowl Games, including these three platforms.

ProBowl.com/Vote

On the 49ers' official website

Social voting — During the final two weeks of voting (Dec. 11 – Dec. 25), fans can vote directly on "X" (formerly Twitter) by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official Twitter handle or creating a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. During the final two days (Dec. 24 – Dec. 25), social votes will count as double.

