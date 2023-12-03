CMC joins exclusive 50 rushing TD-25 receiving TD club originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Christian McCaffrey's rushing touchdown just before halftime in San Francisco's Week 13 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles made the 49ers superstar just the third player in NFL history to record 50 rushing touchdowns and 25 receiving touchdowns.

McCaffrey joins Pro Football Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk and Lenny Moore as the only players to ever accomplish the feat, mere weeks after tying the latter's record for consecutive games with a touchdown.

CMC caps off a 90-yard drive 😤



Since entering the NFL in 2017, McCaffrey has totaled 77 touchdowns from scrimmage, tied with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara for the second-most in the league over that span.

McCaffrey's second quarter touchdown was the running back's league-high 17th from scrimmage during the 2023 season, with the 49ers star being the only player in the NFL with at least 10 rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns.

The touchdown added to McCaffrey's record total in a season by a 49ers running back, a mark he surpassed during San Francisco's win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving.

It also marked the 27th touchdown McCaffrey has scored since joining the 49ers, a remarkable total in just 23 appearances with the team.

One day McCaffrey might be alongside Faulk and Moore with his own enshrinement in Canton, but for now he can take solace in joining these two legendary players in rarified air.

