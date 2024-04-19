On the Clock: Our live NFL Mock Draft 2024
With the 2024 NFL Draft draft just around the corner, our panel of football experts got together for a complete first-round mock draft.
1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
- Dave Zangaro
2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
- Reuben Frank
3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
- Barrett Brooks
4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
- Mike Mulhern
5. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
- Dave Zangaro
6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
- Reuben Frank
7. Tennessee Titans: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
- Barrett Brooks
8. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Mulhern: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama
- Mike Mulhern
9. Chicago Bears: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State
- Dave Zangaro
10. New York Jets: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
- Reuben Frank
11. Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
- Barrett Brooks
12. Denver Broncos: Mike Mulhern: Quinyon Mitchell, CB Toledo
- Mike Mulhern
13. Las Vegas Raiders: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
- Dave Zangaro
14. New Orleans Saints: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
- Reuben Frank
15. Indianapolis Colts: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
- Barrett Brooks
16. Seattle Seahawks: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington
- Mike Mulhern
17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
- Dave Zangaro
18. Cincinnati Bengals: J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
- Reuben Frank
19. Los Angeles Rams: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
- Barrett Brooks
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
- Mike Mulhern
21. Miami Dolphins: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA
- Dave Zangaro
22. Philadelphia Eagles: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
- Reuben Frank
23. Minnesota Vikings: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
- Barrett Brooks
24. Dallas Cowboys: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon
- Mike Mulhern
25. Green Bay Packers: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
- Dave Zangaro
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
- Reuben Frank
27. Arizona Cardinals: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
- Barrett Brooks
28. Buffalo Bills: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
- Mike Mulhern
29. Detroit Lions: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
- Dave Zangaro
30. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
- Reuben Frank
31. San Francisco 49ers: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
- Barrett Brooks
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State
- Mike Mulhern
