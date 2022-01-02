Clippers vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Los Angeles Clippers (18-18) play against the Brooklyn Nets (10-10) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday January 1, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 0, Brooklyn Nets 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight is the first game @NoahEagle15 is calling on the Clippers radio broadcast in his father’s home arena. Ian is in LA for NFL coverage, but he’s here in spirit. – 7:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Clippers tip shortly. To quote Tim Capstraw to me pregame, Steve Nash “has a Cheesecake Factory menu of options,” tonight. Everyone is back but Joe Harris and Kyrie. He continues to tweak the starting five. Let’s see how it goes with tonight’s five. – 7:30 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Happy New Year!!
Join us for @Brooklyn Nets v @Los Angeles Clippers on @YESNetwork #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/974vcVfRug – 7:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
First Boston, now Brooklyn: This Clippers road trip truly has been a memory lane trip for Terance Mann. He was born in Brooklyn, not that far from where Barclays Center now stands, and held his draft party in the borough, too. He’ll have a lot of opportunity to show out here. – 7:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers starting Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Serge Ibaka, Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Jackson. – 7:11 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers will start Mann, Coffey, Ibaka, Bledsoe, Jackson – 7:08 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers-Nets to start 2022
LAC
Terance Mann
Amir Coffey
Serge Ibaka
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
BKN
Kevin Durant
Bruce Brown
LaMarcus Aldridge
Patty Mills
James Harden – 7:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters against the Clippers: Harden, Mills, Durant, Brown and Aldridge.
This is the 14th different starting lineup. – 7:05 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
First 5️⃣ out to start 2022! pic.twitter.com/0vMe3WJdBW – 7:00 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
📍at The Clays pic.twitter.com/CMlcZeyBTl – 6:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I would think that Clips have to start Bledsoe and Jackson together with Mann, Morris, Ibaka.
Easy 20+ shots for Jackson and Morris… two guys who were in H&S a week ago.
That would leave Johnson, Winslow, Coffey as only Week 1 roster options off bench. – 6:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Wenyen Gabriel, who was dressing in the home locker room in Barclays Center only two days ago, warms up for the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/hVX6pZIYyf – 6:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Wenyen Gabriel was a Net this week until his 10-day expired yesterday. Today he’s here as a Clipper. At least he didn’t have to commute cross country. pic.twitter.com/6DXbqJGaOM – 6:44 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
In case you needed a reminder, RT to vote #KevinDurant to #NBAAllStar 👏 pic.twitter.com/DdgHupng7R – 6:41 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said that Kyrie looks “great” while working out over the last few days.
Is it just a matter of Kyrie saying he’s ready?
Nash: “I think he’s on his way. It’s getting close. We just got to make sure that we don’t make a hasty decision, but it’s coming.” – 6:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think he’s on his way, it’s getting close. We just gotta make sure that we don’t make a hasty decision, but it’s coming.”
-Steve Nash on Irving’s return – 6:09 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Brian Shaw said it wasn’t that long before the Clippers headed to Barclays Center that they found out Luke Kennard would be out and in health and safety protocols. – 6:07 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Brian Shaw said the Clippers tested early this morning and that they didn’t find out about Luke Kennard’s positive result until just before they were about to head to the arena. – 6:07 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
New year, new fits. pic.twitter.com/yI0FM76bpE – 6:07 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“But I don’t want to diminish the transition. It’s still different from playing informal stay-ready group games rather than playing NBA games with schemes and sets, and adapting to everything,…but a far as how he looks he looks very, very gifted.”
Nash on Kyrie Irving’s ramp up – 6:06 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
that 2022 drip💧 pic.twitter.com/bepV7OSnaK – 6:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Brian Shaw said Luke Kennard’s protocols absence happened so recently today that he’s still figuring out how to start tonight in Brooklyn.
Shaw also said he’s been in a lot of communication with Ty Lue and credited Lue with allowing him “full rein.” – 6:03 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving:
“He looks great, considering. You know he was in isolation for however many days, 10 plus days…so for him to come out of that and to look as good as he has playing with the ‘stay-ready’ group and getting his rhythm back has been exciting.” – 6:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers’ Luke Kennard also is in health and safety protocols, joining Ty Lue, Ivica Zubac, Brandon Boston Jr. and Jay Scrubb. Nic Batum (ankle) and Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) remain out. – 5:57 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
As @Andrew Greif — who’s in Brooklyn — tweeted a few moments ago, the Clippers are working on the safest way to get Ty Lue back home. He’s currently is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols in Toronto — along with Luke Kennard, Ivica Zubac, Brandon Boston Jr. and Jay Scrubb. – 5:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked by @Nick Friedell what he has seen so far with Kyrie ramp up and if it’s up to him as far as when to return, Steve Nash said, “As far as how he looks, he looks very gifted… we don’t want to make a hasty decision but it’s coming.” – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving “As far as how he looks, he looks very gifted. … I think he’s on his way. It’s getting close. … We don’t want to make a hasty decision, but it’s coming.” #Nets – 5:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Regarding the status of Ty Lue, who entered health and safety protocols in Canada, the Clippers say in a statement that “he is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. We are working on the safest way to get him back home.” – 5:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Like clockwork
Luke Kennard out tonight due to health and safety protocols – 5:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers G Luke Kennard has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per source. – 5:38 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The LA Clippers have signed @Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance. pic.twitter.com/Z5JeXplk3V – 2:36 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
New Year’s Day hoops!
🕟 4:30PM PT
🆚 @Brooklyn Nets
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/aj1xX0J0zM – 1:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
8 Clippers out tonight in Brooklyn
– Leonard/Preston (0 games this season)
– George/Batum/Hartenstein (injured in December)
– Scrubb/Boston/Zubac (H&S protocols) – 1:47 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers are missing the same eight to start the new year today in Brooklyn … so that’s good, right? pic.twitter.com/Sck6axlxSx – 1:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
No new additions to the Clippers’ availability report today. Same roster as last night will be available vs. Brooklyn. – 1:44 PM