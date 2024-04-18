Clippers-Mavericks playoff schedule: Where to watch

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will meet for a postseason rematch beginning this weekend.

Back in 2020, the Clippers eliminated the Mavericks in a six-game series in the first round of the playoffs and the following season, the Clippers sent Dallas home packing after a seven-game battle.

While the status of Kawhi Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, remains unclear, there are three other Hall of Famers on the Clippers roster – Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

SUGGESTED: Kawhi Leonard’s injury status remains unknown as LA Clippers continue to play coy

Of course, the Dallas Mavericks have been rising and are led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, often regarded as one of the best duos in the league. The Mavericks front office made moves ahead of the February trade deadline and the Mavs transformed from a play-in team to the No. 5 seed.

SUGGESTED: Lakers-Nuggets playoff series schedule released: Where to watch

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball against Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks .(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The playoff series will be a star-studded showdown, and it will be the Clippers' final postseason played in downtown Los Angeles.

SUGGESTED:

Details on where to catch the action are below. Please note all times are in the Pacific timezone.

Game 1

When: Sunday, April 21

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 2

When: Tuesday, April 23

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: 7 p.m.

TV Network: TNT

Game 3

When: Friday, April 26

Where: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, Texas

Time: 5 p.m.

TV Network: ESPN

Game 4

When: Sunday, April 28

Where: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, Texas

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 5

When: Wednesday, May 1

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

Game 6

When: Friday, May 3

Where: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, Texas

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

Game 7

When: May 5

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

* If necessary

Norman Powell said they are locked in and when asked about having two matinee matchups, he said they are not worried about scheduling.

I asked Norman Powell how he feels about the series schedule. pic.twitter.com/2ZiCSQAJpw — Kelli Johnson (@KelliJohnsonTV) April 17, 2024

"It doesn’t matter, it’s playoff basketball [and] you got to be ready to play," he said. "I feel like that question came from the regular season and how we performed in those early games. I think that’s out the window now. It’s a totally different season, totally different mindset and approach to the game. So it doesn’t matter, we just gotta go out there and get wins."