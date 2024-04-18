Clippers-Mavericks playoff schedule: Where to watch
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will meet for a postseason rematch beginning this weekend.
Back in 2020, the Clippers eliminated the Mavericks in a six-game series in the first round of the playoffs and the following season, the Clippers sent Dallas home packing after a seven-game battle.
While the status of Kawhi Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, remains unclear, there are three other Hall of Famers on the Clippers roster – Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.
Of course, the Dallas Mavericks have been rising and are led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, often regarded as one of the best duos in the league. The Mavericks front office made moves ahead of the February trade deadline and the Mavs transformed from a play-in team to the No. 5 seed.
The playoff series will be a star-studded showdown, and it will be the Clippers' final postseason played in downtown Los Angeles.
Details on where to catch the action are below. Please note all times are in the Pacific timezone.
Game 1
When: Sunday, April 21
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
Time: 12:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 2
When: Tuesday, April 23
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
Time: 7 p.m.
TV Network: TNT
Game 3
When: Friday, April 26
Where: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, Texas
Time: 5 p.m.
TV Network: ESPN
Game 4
When: Sunday, April 28
Where: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, Texas
Time: 12:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 5
When: Wednesday, May 1
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
Game 6
When: Friday, May 3
Where: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, Texas
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
Game 7
When: May 5
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
* If necessary
Norman Powell said they are locked in and when asked about having two matinee matchups, he said they are not worried about scheduling.
I asked Norman Powell how he feels about the series schedule. pic.twitter.com/2ZiCSQAJpw
— Kelli Johnson (@KelliJohnsonTV) April 17, 2024
"It doesn’t matter, it’s playoff basketball [and] you got to be ready to play," he said. "I feel like that question came from the regular season and how we performed in those early games. I think that’s out the window now. It’s a totally different season, totally different mindset and approach to the game. So it doesn’t matter, we just gotta go out there and get wins."