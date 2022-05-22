Cleveland Browns re-signing Jadeveon Clowney

In this article:

The Cleveland Browns’ fierce defense is keeping another strong piece.

The AFC North team has agreed to terms with former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, NFL Network reported Sunday.

Clowney played for Cleveland in 2021 and had 9 sacks in 14 games along with a pair of forced fumbles.

Clowney was expected to be a generational force when chosen first overall out of South Carolina by the Houston Texans in 2014.

It has been a strange ride, however. Clowney remained with Houston through 2018, with consecutive Pro Bowl appearances in 2016-18.

Since, he has played for Seattle, Tennessee, and Cleveland.

Overall, he has 41 career sacks with a high of 9.5 in 2017 with Houston.