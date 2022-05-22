Cleveland Browns re-signing Jadeveon Clowney
The Cleveland Browns’ fierce defense is keeping another strong piece.
The AFC North team has agreed to terms with former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, NFL Network reported Sunday.
Clowney played for Cleveland in 2021 and had 9 sacks in 14 games along with a pair of forced fumbles.
Browns agree to terms with DE Jadeveon Clowney on one-year, $11M deal. (via @RapSheet, @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/GNxhn3Eviy
— NFL (@NFL) May 22, 2022
Clowney was expected to be a generational force when chosen first overall out of South Carolina by the Houston Texans in 2014.
It has been a strange ride, however. Clowney remained with Houston through 2018, with consecutive Pro Bowl appearances in 2016-18.
Since, he has played for Seattle, Tennessee, and Cleveland.
Overall, he has 41 career sacks with a high of 9.5 in 2017 with Houston.