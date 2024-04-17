Cleveland Browns bringing back white facemask this season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns revealed the team’s redesigned helmet for the 2024 season, and it’s a callback to the team’s heyday.

White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.

Running back Nick Chubb (24) poses for a photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.

The helmet’s white facemask has returned. The team’s helmet logo has also been updated to match. Gone is the helmet’s matte finish, in favor of a glossy orange shine, noted FOX 8’s John Sabol:

As expected, the #Browns announce they’ve brought back the white facemasks for the 2024.



Matte finish is gone.

Orange Glossy/Traditional finish to the helmet is back as well.@fox8news @BrownsTherapy @FB_Helmet_Guy

📸 via @Browns pic.twitter.com/XNaT9GMXaW — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) April 17, 2024

With the #Browns bringing back the white facemask and orange glossy helmet, their primamry helmet logo has now been updated.



This is the 6th iteration of the team’s legendary and icon orange helmet dating back to 1952.@fox8news @wreckthisleague @BrowsTherapy pic.twitter.com/HRvtNzmZSW — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) April 17, 2024

The white facemask was part of the design from 1975 through 1995, during the era of quarterback Brian Sipe and the Kardiac Kids.

Quarterback Bernie Kosar was drafted in 1985, leading to a successful era in the late 1980s with eight playoff appearances and three AFC Championships.

It went back on the helmets from 1999 to 2005, when the Browns returned as an expansion franchise.

“We are excited to honor our storied history through the return of the white facemask,” Cleveland Browns Partner JW Johnson is quoted in a news release. “As we continue to write the next chapter of Browns’ history, we reflect on different eras, such as the Kardiac Kids and the return of the franchise, that led us to this place in time.

“We heard our loyal fans and are thrilled to see the white facemask featured on the Browns’ helmets beginning with the 2024 season and beyond as we continue to write the history of our franchise.”

