Clemson wraps spring with Orange & White football game: These 5 Tigers stood out

The Orange team beat the White team 27-12 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson in the Tigers’ annual spring football game.

As Clemson wraps up spring practice for 2024, here are five Tigers that stood out in the Orange & White spring game.

Quarterback Trent Pearman

All spring, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about the progression of quarterbacks Cade Klubnik and Christopher Vizzina. Though that may be so, it was third-string quarterback Trent Pearman who stole the show Saturday.

Pearman, who led nearby Daniel High School to multiple state championships, accounted for two touchdowns, including a 49-yard scoring run. He also had a perfectly thrown nine-yard touchdown pass to freshman Bryant Wesco in the left corner of the end zone.

Pearman, who played for both teams Saturday, completed 13 of 18 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. He also had five carries for 53 yards and a score.

He opened by completing his first six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Klubnik was 13 of 26 passing Saturday for 158 yards and one interception. Vizzina was 14 of 25 for 108 yards and two picks.

Linebacker Sammy Brown

Former five-star recruit Sammy Brown made his presence known right from the first whistle, blowing up the opening play and making a stop for a short gain.

Playing middle linebacker for the White team, Brown had a game-high eight tackles, including six solo tackles. He also had a sack.

Wide receiver Bryant Wesco

Bryant Wesco has been the talk of the spring, and he showed off his skills with his nine-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver made a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch on a pass from Pearman in the left corner of the end zone. The true freshman, who enrolled in school in January, laid out for the catch.

Though his numbers were modest — three catches for 26 yards — the skills Wesco displayed with his touchdown catch gives Clemson hopes that it found a playmaker at wide receiver.

Clemson linebacker Jamal Anderson (32) returns an interception Saturday during the first quarter of the spring football game in Clemson.

Linebacker Jamal Anderson Jr.

Jamal Anderson scored a lot of touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons back in the day, and his signature dance after each score was called “The Dirty Bird.”

In Clemson’s annual Orange & White game, redshirt freshman Jamal Anderson Jr. honored his dad after he returned a first-quarter interception 24 yards for a touchdown. Anderson stepped in front of a Vizzina pass and coasted into the end zone, where he did his dad’s trademark dance.

After the game, Swinney said it was one of “heck of a play” by Anderson, who gave the Orange team a 14-3 lead with 1:16 to play in the first quarter.

Anderson had a second interception in the second quarter on another Vizzina pass, but an offsides call negated the play. Overall, he finished the day with four tackles, including one tackle for loss and one pass broken up.

Defensive end Jahiem Lawson

With Peter Woods not playing in the game, Jahiem Lawson had a chance to stand out — and he did. The sophomore recorded a sack and two tackles for loss, and recorded a third-quarter interception at his own two-yard line to prevent a potential touchdown by the White team.

After the game, Swinney said Lawson has gained weight and put himself in position to at least compete for more playing time.

How they scored: Orange 27, White 12

First quarter

WHITE - Nolan Hauser 29 yd FG (6-18, 2:38)

ORANGE - Bryant Wesco Jr. 9 yd TD pass from Trent Pearman, Robert Gunn PAT (5-57, 1:31)

ORANGE - Jamal Anderson 24 yd INT return for TD on Christopher Vizzina, Robert Gunn PAT

Second quarter

WHITE - Nolan Hauser 48 yd FG (9-44, 3:24)

ORANGE - Peyton Streko 1 yd TD rush, Robert Gunn PAT (15-75, 7:10)

WHITE - Trent Pearman 49 yd TD rush, 2-PT try failed (5-75, 1:57)

Third quarter

ORANGE - Robert Gunn 36 yd FG (10-56, 3:52)

Fourth quarter

ORANGE - Quinn Castner 28 yd FG (11-32, 5:09)