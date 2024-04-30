Clemson women’s basketball adds two players in transfer portal

The Clemson women’s basketball program has announced the addition of two new players to coach Shawn Poppie’s first roster via the transfer portal.

One of them is North Carolina graduate transfer Anya Poole, who signed with Clemson on Monday after spending four seasons in Chapel Hill. A 6-foot-2 forward from Raleigh, N.C., Poole started 74 games for the Tar Heels and was a part of three NCAA Tournament teams.

Her two best seasons were in 2021-22 and 2022-23. As a sophomore, Poole started all 32 games and averaged 20.2 minutes and 7.5 points a night with 6.5 rebounds. In her junior season, she averaged five points and 5.9 rebounds in 21.2 minutes. Poole saw action in 30 games a season ago, making six starts and averaging 12.3 minutes.

Poole was a five-star recruit out of Southeast Raleigh High School by ESPNW in 2020.

“I’m extremely excited to announce the addition of Anya Poole to our Clemson family,” Poppie said in a statement released by Clemson Athletic Communications Monday. “Anya will fill a big void in our front court. As we identified a need at that position, we looked for experience at this level, a physical presence, and someone with the ability to be versatile. Anya checked all of our boxes and finished the last check as being our type of kid. I initially recruited Anya and her family during the high school process and our relationship picked right back up throughout this process. Anya will represent our program in a great way on and off the court while I know she looks forward to getting involved with our ClemsonLIFE program.”

Clemson also announced Monday the addition of senior transfer Addie Porter, a starting point guard on Poppie’s two NCAA Tournament teams when he was head coach at Chattanooga. A 5-foot-4 guard, Porter started all 33 games for the Mocs last season, averaging 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

“Addie is the definition of toughness and high character,” Poppie said in a statement. “She helped lead our Chattanooga program to back-to-back tournament championships from the point guard position. Addie understands our culture and lives it out on a daily basis. I believe her leadership skills will bridge the gap to the culture we plan on establishing here at Clemson. As a coach, I pride myself on building strong relationships with my players that allows us to grow together. I couldn’t be more proud as a coach that Addie chose to finish her senior season at Clemson, allowing me to play a part not only in this upcoming year but the next forty years.”

Poppie’s roster is now up to 13 players with the additions of Poole and Porter. The coach’s transfer class also includes former Chattanooga guard Hannah Kohn and former Mercer guard Summah Evans, the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2022-23.

Former Belmont standout and All-Missouri Valley Conference selection Tessa Miller also transferred to Clemson earlier this month, as did former Alabama starter and South Carolina native Loyal McQueen. McQueen averaged 9.8 points per game in almost 31 minutes a night as the Crimson Tide’s starting point in all 34 games a season ago.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire