Clemson wins the 2023 ACC Championship over North Carolina in penalty kicks

Clemson men’s soccer won the 2023 ACC Championship Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, NC), defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in penalty kicks.

No.14 Clemson took down No.7 UNC 5-3 in PKs, with Alex Meinhard sealing the deal for the Tigers. It is the 16th ACC Championship win for the Tigers and the third with Mike Noonan as the team’s head coach.

The game went to PKs after a 1-1 to finish through 120 minutes of play. In the 49th minute of the matchup, UNC’s Quenzi Huerman found the back of the net on a ball off the post. It gave the Tar Heels a 1-0 lead, but not a lead they would hold.

In the 83rd minute, Clemson’s Ousmane Sylla responded. Sylla hit a nice strike from outside the box that curved into the top right of the cage. It was a huge moment for the Tigers and one that allowed them to win in PKs.

Clemson is now waiting to find out their NCAA Tournament placement on Monday at 1 p.m. on NCAA.com.

