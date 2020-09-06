Trevor Lawrence, players release 5-step plan for combating racial injustice this season

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence once again is speaking out and advocating for change in the college football world.

Lawrence — who helped lead the #WeWantToPlay movement last month — tweeted out a statement on behalf of college football players calling for specific steps to be taken to impact change and fight racial injustice this season.

Trevor Lawrence is again leading the charge for change in the college football world. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) More

#OurVoiceMatters

Lawrence, in the two-page statement delivered “from CFB players,” vowed to use this season to make positive change in their respective communities.

“Over the course of the past year, our community has witnessed some of the most atrocious racial injustices against countless Black and African-American people,” the statement read. “Too many have fallen victim to racial injustice and systemic inequities. Enough is enough. Real change must come. “As we return to our respective campus and most of us suit up in pads for the 2020 college football season, we realize the power we have to enact this change. We, the players, have a voice, and we will use it to drive out injustice, improve our communities and inspire the future generations. “We stand together, united, to bring about positive change to our campuses, our communities and our country.”

The statement also included five specific steps Lawrence and other players want to see taken both nationally across college football and locally at their respective schools. It also includes a demand to make sure that every player is registered to vote and will have election day off.

The plan includes:

Ensure all of our teammates are registered to vote and have Nov. 3 free from athletic obligations so we can all vote.

Discuss with our presidents and administrators to further raise awareness about racial injustice and create initiatives to further empower our communities.

Create community outreach initiatives via clothing, food, school supply and book drives, as well as amplifying current local organizations that are benefitting communities.

Normalize having routine conversations about change (policing, legal rights, addressing racial injustice, etc.) between college football teams and our respective police departments, local governance and community leaders to build trust and empathy.

On gamedays, we will use our platform to raise awareness via wearing shirts, utilizing statements on our helmets and jerseys and playing tribute videos to recognize victims of racial injustice and share our own stories.

Lawrence, along with other prominent college players, issued a list of demands for the upcoming season last month — which included a universal plan related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability to establish a players union.

