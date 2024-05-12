Clemson schedule ranks top 10 most tough in college football for 2024

Year after year, we hear about the ACC and how ‘weak’ their schedules are, but Clemson faces tougher tests than many in the SEC and Big Ten year after year.

This won’t change in 2024, with Clemson repping one of the most difficult schedules for the upcoming season. From THE most difficult Week 1 matchup in college football to some ACC battles on the road, the Tigers have their work cut out for them next season. According to 247Sports, Clemson’s schedule is the No. 10 most tough heading into the 2024 season.

Clemson moves into the nation’s toughest schedules ahead of the new season with a harder-than-initially-expected November. The Tigers open with top-ranked Georgia in Atlanta and begin ACC play a couple weeks later against upstart NC State at home. That’s not going to be an easy matchup by any stretch. Two weeks after that, a trip to Tallahassee could decide which one of the preseason elites is still in the league title picture.

Clemson’s schedule is filled with tough teams, and multiple teams on the schedule are expected to be far improved in 2024 than in 2023. The key is the start at UGA, but hitting the road for a matchup against Florida State is about as difficult as it comes.

There are no doubts the Tigers will be tested next season, but with tests come opportunity. This is an excellent opportunity for Clemson to thrust themselves into the National Championship picture.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire