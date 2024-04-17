Clemson to play in college basketball’s 2024 Sunshine Slam

Clemson basketball is headed to the Sunshine State as part of its non-conference schedule.

The Tigers are one of four teams that will appear in the 2024 Sunshine Slam in Daytona, Fla. They’ll join Penn State from the Big Ten, Fordham from the Atlantic 10, and San Francisco from the West Coast Conference as part of the in-season tournament.

At least four other schools are expected to participate in the tournament.

Official dates and matchups will be announced later. The news was first reported by The Clemson Insider and confirmed in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein.

Clemson is coming off its most successful season in recent history. Coach Brad Brownell’s team defeated New Mexico, No. 3 seed Baylor, and No. 2 seed Arizona to reach the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, part of a 24-win season.

Among the three other schools mentioned in Wednesday’s announcement, San Francisco had the best 2023-24 season. The Dons were 23-11 overall and 11-5 in league play to finish third in the West Coast Conference. That included an impressive 14-2 mark at home.

Penn State is coming off a 16-17 season. The Nittany Lions finished 11th in the final Big Ten standings. Their best wins were a 90-89 victory over Illinois on February 21 and an 87-83 win over Wisconsin on January 16.

Fordham went 13-20 last season and 6-12 in the Atlantic 10.

Florida State defeated Colorado to win last season’s Sunshine Slam. The Seminoles were one of eight teams to participate in the tournament, which began in early November.

