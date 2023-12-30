Clemson’s Offensive Players of the Game for the Gator Bowl win over Kentucky

Clemson, ranked 22nd, had a thrilling comeback to win 38-35 against Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. The game was intense, and Clemson needed every play and nearly every second. Luckily, the Tigers, with an overall record of 9-4, had plenty of standout players who deserved recognition for their efforts in this game, which marked their fifth consecutive win to close the season.

Despite an uninspiring first half that saw Clemson held to just 55 rushing yards and only 10 points, the Tigers rallied for four fourth-quarter touchdowns, including Phil Mafah’s game-winning 3-yard rush with just 17 seconds remaining.

Mafah finished with 71 yards on 11 carries and four touchdowns, including three scores in the Tigers’ 28-point fourth-quarter rally. Mafah also had a pair of one-yard touchdown runs, plus another score on a 29-yard touchdown scramble.

Mafeh had some help from Will Shipley, though most of Shipley’s big plays came on special teams. Playing in perhaps his final college game, Shipley (11 carries, 29 yards rushing) delivered his two longest kick returns of the year.

He opened the game with a 34-yard return, then did one better with a 60-yard kick return in the fourth quarter that led to a Jonathan Weitz field goal from 52 yards. Weitz’s kick, his second of the game, put Clemson ahead, 30-28, with 4:20 remaining in the contest. Shipley was injured on the kickoff and did not return. He finished with 132 all-purpose yards for the day.

Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik also did his part in the victory, finishing 30-of-41 with 264 yards through the air. Klubnik’s performance included perhaps the biggest play of the game when he found receiver Antonio Williams on a third-and-18 play at midfield that gave Clemson a more manageable fourth-and-2.

Mafah’s five-yard gain on that fourth down kept the Tigers’ drive alive and allowed Clemson to take the lead for good on Mafah’s game-winning score.

Jake Briningstool led all receivers with nine catches to go with 91 yards for the Tigers.

