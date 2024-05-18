Clemson offensive lineman Walker Parks reacts to EA Sports College Football 25 making him incredibly fat

The wait is nearly over, and college football fans are excitedly buzzing.

EA Sports is launching a new college football game, EA Sports College Football 25. It’s been over ten years since the last release, NCAA Football 14, which remains a fan favorite to this day.

This excitement is understandable, even though there’s no guarantee the new game will live up to expectations. One person the new game isn’t living up to the hype for already is offensive lineman Walker Parks. In the trailer release, Parks is one of the Clemson players seen, and he looks HUGE.

While Parks is by no means a small guy, he is nowhere near as big as they made him in this game. Check out the tweet below.

https://x.com/walkerparks64/status/1791523739403722952

