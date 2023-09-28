Will Clemson leave the ACC? A Clemson Admistator believes sooner than later

Will Clemson leave the ACC?

“Stay very tuned, sooner than later.”

Those are the words from a Clemson senior administrator in an article about the possibility of Clemson leaving the ACC and whether an official announcement was expected soon.

Gene Sapakoff wrote from the perspective of South Carolina Gamecock officials who don’t want Clemson in their own conference. The senior Clemson administrator was mentioned in the article but was unnamed.

Marc Ryan of The Fan Upstate and CBS Sports Radio posted his thoughts on Twitter about what these quotes could mean for Clemson.

As per Ryan’s statement, it seems that Clemson has discovered a means to escape the Grant of Rights agreement that had kept them in the ACC for the time being.

Whether Clemson’s end goal is to join the SEC or the Big Ten is uncertain. Ryan recalled a tweet he posted over two years ago, where a source informed him that Clemson and Florida State had approached the SEC about joining the conference after the news of Texas and Oklahoma’s departure.

The source believed that the SEC was not keen on accepting new members. However, with the recent changes in college football, the timing may suit both Clemson and Florida State to join the foremost conference in the south. They may do so to prevent themselves from joining the Big Ten.

Here it is: "Stay very tuned," a Clemson senior administrator said when asked how soon a Clemson ACC departure could be announced. "Sooner than later." Will it be the Big Ten or the SEC for Clemson? THEY. DID. IT. Clemson found a way out of the Grant of Rights. #ALLIN https://t.co/C8FAjrGQ92 — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) September 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire