Clemson guard Chase Hunter enters NBA Draft, but retains eligibility to come back to college

Clemson guard Chase Hunter, right, shoots over Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the NCAA tournament Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson guard Chase Hunter said he's entering the NBA draft, but maintaining his eligibility should he want to return for a sixth year in college.

Hunter is a 6-foot-4 guard from Atlanta who was third in scoring this season with 12.9 points a game for the Tigers. He started all 36 games as Clemson advanced to the NCAA's Elite Eight before falling to Alabama last month.

Hunter said Wednesday on social media that after reflecting on his career the past few weeks, he wanted to go through the NBA draft process “while maintaining my eligibility.”

Hunter has a COVID-19 year available to play again in college if he wants.

He said his time at Clemson has been the best five years of his life, but he's ready to see where he stands in the eyes of NBA scouts before the league draft in June.

