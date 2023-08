Clemson football's depth chart for Week 1 game at Duke revealed

CLEMSON — Week 1 of the 2023 college football season is here, and Clemson football has set the depth chart for its season opener Sept. 4 at Duke (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

There are two new big names in offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and starting quarterback Cade Klubnik. But many of the Tigers' starters from last season are back for more. There aren't too many unfamiliar names among the starters on the depth chart.

A few freshmen are in notable spots. Peter Woods is a co-starter at both defensive tackle spots alongside veterans Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro. Khalil Barnes is the No. 2 nickelback, T.J. Parker is a No. 2 defensive end, and Greenville High School product Tyler Brown is a No. 2 receiver and No. 2 return man.

Here's the full Week 1 depth chart.

OFFENSE

Left tackle

Tristan Leigh OR Collin Sadler

Left guard

Marcus Tate Trent Howard Dietrick Pennington

Center

Will Putnam Ryan Linthicum OR Trent Howard

Right guard

Walker Parks Mitchell Mayes Harris Sewell

Right tackle

Blake Miller Mitchell Mayes John Williams

Tight end

Jake Briningstool Sage Ennis Josh Sapp

Wide receiver

Adam Randall OR Cole Turner Hampton Earle

Quarterback

Cade Klubnik Hunter Helms Paul Tyson

Running back

Will Shipley OR Phil Mafah Domonique Thomas

Wide receiver

Antonio Williams Tyler Brown

Wide receiver

Beaux Collins Brannon Spector OR Troy Stellato

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Xavier Thomas T.J. Parker

Defensive tackle

Tyler Davis OR Peter Woods Payton Page

Defensive tackle

Ruke Orhorhoro OR Peter Woods DeMonte Capehart

Defensive end

Justin Mascoll Cade Denhoff

Sam linebacker

Wade Woodaz Jamal Anderson

Mike linebacker

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Kobe McCloud OR Dee Crayton

Will linebacker

Barrett Carter Wade Woodaz

Cornerback

Sheridan Jones Toriano Pride Jr. Shelton Lewis

Strong safety

R.J. Mickens Sherrod Covil Jr.

Free safety

Jalyn Phillips Kylon Griffin

Nickelback

Andrew Mukuba Khalil Barnes

Cornerbacks

Nate Wiggins Jeadyn Lukus Avieon Terrell

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

Robert Gunn III Quinn Castner

Punter

Aidan Swanson Jack Smith

Kickoff

Robert Gunn III Aidan Swanson

Long snapper (Kicks)

Holden Caspersen Philip Florenzo

Long snapper (Punts)

Philip Florenzo Holden Caspersen

Holder

Clay Swinney

Punt returner

Antonio Williams Tyler Brown

Kickoff returner

Will Shipley Tyler Brown

