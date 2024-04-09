Clemson football's Jamal Anderson explains 'Dirty Bird' dance during spring game

CLEMSON – On Friday, the eve of Clemson’s Orange and White spring football game, Clemson linebacker Jamal Anderson offered a foreshadowing of what was to unfold.

“I talked to my dad and I was like, ‘I’m going to get a pick-6 and I’m going to do the Dirty Bird,’ ” Anderson said.

That prediction came to fruition Saturday at Memorial Stadium as Anderson returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown with 1:16 left in the first quarter.

Then came the Dirty Bird – the touchdown celebration dance created and popularized by his father and namesake during his playing days with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

The elder Anderson played eight seasons with the Falcons, from 1994 to 2001, and amassed 5,339 yards rushing and 41 touchdowns. But he’s best remembered for the Dirty Bird, which was mimicked rather expertly by the younger Anderson on Saturday.

“I scored and I run over to the sideline and Coach (Dabo) Swinney looks at me and says, ‘You know how to do the Dirty Bird!’ And I’m like ‘I’ve got to do it now.’ It was awesome.”

Anderson is well schooled in the intricacies of the celebration.

Clemson linebacker Jamal Anderson (32) returns an interception during the first quarter of the Spring football game in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, April 6, 2024.

“It’s like a little rock, and then it’s just arm, arm – it’s really not hard,” Anderson said. “You’ve got to have a little bit of rhythm, but that’s about it.”

It was an impressive day all around for Anderson, who had four tackles, including a tackle for loss, and broke up a pass in addition to his pick-6.

“That’s what’s fun about a game like this – he’s going out there and playing some big, big minutes,” Swinney said. “That was an unbelievable play that he made. I’m really happy for him.”

A redshirt sophomore, Anderson was a four-star player out of Mill Creek High in Hoschton, Georgia, and is anticipating an increased role on a team that he’s confident will contend for an ACC title and College Football Playoff berth.

Asked to describe the Tigers’ defense in a single word, Anderson offered this: ferocious.

“It’s like a monster out there,” he said. “We’re going to get on some people. We’re just staying low and working out butt off. We’re going to get back on top of that mountain.”

Perhaps with an occasional Dirty Bird mixed in along the way.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer

