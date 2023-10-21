Clemson football score updates at Miami in college football Week 8

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney will try to become the program's all-time winningest coach on Saturday when the Tigers play at Miami. Swinney tied College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard with 165 wins when Clemson beat Wake Forest in Week 6. A win over the Hurricanes would give him his 166th, breaking the record that had stood for almost 54 years.

Clemson (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is looking to start the second half of its schedule with a win after having last weekend off. Miami (4-2, 0-2) is trying to end a two-game skid after losing to UNC and Georgia Tech to start conference play.

Clemson owns the all-time series 7-6. The Tigers haven't played the Hurricanes on the road since 2015, when Clemson won 48-0 to start what is now a four-game win streak against Miami.

Clemson game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Miami

KICKOFF: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

BETTING ODDS: Clemson by 3

Clemson football score updates vs. Miami Hurricanes

Check back for score updates as Clemson football faces Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson score updates vs Miami in college football Week 8