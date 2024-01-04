Clemson football RB Will Shipley to enter 2024 NFL Draft after injury in bowl game

Ship' happens.

But from now on it won’t be happening with Clemson football.

Clemson running back Will Shipley announced on Wednesday via social media that he’ll forgo his final season at Clemson and enter his name in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Shipley (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) went out with a bang – he had 132 all-purpose yards in Clemson’s Gator Bowl victory against Kentucky on Dec. 29. Shipley had two kickoff returns for 94 yards, 11 rushes for 29 yards and two pass receptions for nine yards.

Will Shipley stats, 247 ranking

A four-star recruit out of Weddington High School near Charlotte, Shipley had an immediate impact at Clemson, playing in 10 games and starting five in his freshman season, rushing for 738 yards and 11 touchdowns. He drew immediate praise from Coach Dabo Swinney and teammates alike.

"He's not a guy that's gonna wait until his senior year to be a leader," Swinney said. "He showed up here as a leader, and he's one of the most respected guys on this team already."

As a sophomore, Shipley was even more productive, rushing for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns and becoming the first player in ACC history to be selected as a first-team honoree in three different categories – running back, all-purpose and specialist.

During that 2022 season, he also gained renown for a highlight-reel play on which he hurdled a Louisville defender and split two others en route to a 25-yard touchdown run.

Last season he was the Tigers’ second-leading rusher behind roommate Phil Mafah with 837 yards and five touchdowns. He finished his Clemson career with 2,747 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Shipley’s rushing touchdowns are tied for seventh in program history while his yardage ranks 11th. His 904 career kickoff return yards rank 10th in Clemson history.

Will Shipley suffered injury in Gator Bowl

Shipley’s decision to leave early for the NFL may have been influenced by an injury he suffered in the Gator Bowl. He hurt his right knee after being pushed out of bounds following a 60-yard kickoff return with six minutes left in the game. He did not return, but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney revealed on Sunday that an MRI test on Shipley’s knee confirmed that he would not require surgery.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with running back Will Shipley (1) after the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, Friday, December 29, 2023. Clemson won 38-35.

An Academic All-American, Shipley is the first Clemson scholarship player on record to graduate in three years with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

If he's drafted in April, he'll become the first Clemson running back to be drafted since Travis Etienne in 2021 and just the second since 2018.

Shipley's departure leaves Mafah as the team's undisputed No. 1 running back. He'll be joined by rising redshirt sophomore Keith Adams Jr., rising sophomores Jay Haynes and Jarvis Green and incoming freshman David Eziomume.

Will Shipley NFL draft projection

Shipley is rated as the No. 9 running back prospect for the 2024 draft, according to Pro Football Focus. He's the No. 122 overall prospect, meaning he's projected to be selected in the middle rounds of the seven-round draft.

