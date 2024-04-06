Clemson football quarterback Cade Klubnik says he 'just tweaked' ankle in spring game

CLEMSON – Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik limped off the field with about 10 minutes remaining in Saturday’s Orange-White spring game at Memorial Stadium.

He was walking and favoring his right ankle along the sideline, but did not put his helmet back on and did not return to action. But he also did not go to the training room for observation or treatment after the game.

"I just tweaked it a little bit," Klubnik said. "Nothing bad at all. I just planted a little bit weird. It's all good."

Klubnik completed 13 of 26 passes for 158 yards with an interception before leaving the game.

A junior from Austin, Texas, Klubnik has passed for 3,541 yards with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over 23 career games, including 14 starts. Klubnik also has rushed for 321 yards and six touchdowns.

He capped last season by guiding Clemson to five consecutive victories to end the season, including a 38-35 victory against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.

Klubnik has high expectations entering his third season.

“Our goal is to go undefeated, and I fully, fully believe that this is the team that can do it,” Klubnik said. “I think we’ve got every single piece that we need to be able to do that. If I just continue to take another step this spring and this summer and we continue to keep our heads on straight and keep on working and shutting out the noise I don’t see how that can’t happen. I believe it.”

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes during the first quarter of the Spring football game in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, April 6, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football's Cade Klubnik's spring game injury is minor, he says