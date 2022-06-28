Clemson football learns its permanent opponents in ACC's new schedule plan

It’s official: Clemson’s permanent rivals in football will be Florida State, Georgia Tech and N.C. State under a new scheduling format announced Tuesday.

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s new football scheduling model will go into effect for the 2023 season. The new structure was adopted by the ACC’s athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives Tuesday morning.

Predicting the rivals: Which teams should be Clemson's permanent opponents in ACC football?

Staying put: Why Tyler Venables decided remain at Clemson instead of joining dad at Oklahoma

Up in the air: Commentary: Clemson quarterback competition may not be a done deal

The new format, which includes a 3-5-5 plan with three permanent rivals and games against five rotating league opponents, will eliminate the Atlantic and Coastal divisions and enable all 14 schools to compete in one division in 2023. This will help ensure that the league’s top two teams will play in the ACC Championship Game.

It also will enable each school to play every other school in the league – home and away – over a four-year period.

“Clemson supports the new scheduling model, and we are excited that our team and fans will be able to see our conference rivals in Death Valley more frequently,” Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff said. “We’re grateful that Commissioner (Jim) Phillips and the ACC have continued to listen and bring ideas forward for competitive balance and a premium championship product.”

Here’s how Clemson’s four-year schedule breaks down:

► In 2023, Clemson will host Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Wake Forest with road games against Duke, Miami, N.C. State and Syracuse.

► In 2024, Clemson will host Louisville, Miami, N.C. State and Virginia while traveling to Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

► In 2025, Clemson will host Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Syracuse; the Tigers will play North Carolina, N.C. State, Pitt and Wake Forest on the road.

► In 2026, Clemson will host Boston College, N.C. State, Pitt and Virginia Tech and travel to Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Virginia.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football learns permanent opponents in ACC's new schedule plan