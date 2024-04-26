Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins has been selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Wiggins’ long wait is over as one of the final picks of the first round. Selected No. 30 overall, Wiggins is heading to Baltimore to play for the Ravens. An excellent fit for Wiggins where he could make an immediate impact on a contender.

During Wiggins career with the Tigers, he was credited by the coaching staff with 50 tackles (3.0 for loss), 24 pass breakups, three interceptions (including two returned for touchdowns), two forced fumbles, a sack and a blocked field goal in 1,377 career snaps over 34 games (18 starts) from 2021-23. In his final season with the Tigers, Wiggins recorded 25 tackles (one for loss), a team-high nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one sack and two interceptions across 10 games (seven starts).

Wiggins becomes the 39th first-round selection in Clemson history and the 18th of the Dabo Swinney era.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire