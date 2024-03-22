Clemson basketball's Brad Brownell slams transfer portal, March Madness timing

The transfer portal and name, image and likeness already have changed the landscape of recruiting and transfers.

And with the portal having opened this week at arguably the busiest time of the college basketball season, coaches of teams at the 2024 NCAA Tournament are getting a giant headache.

Ahead of Friday’s first-round games at FedExForum, Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams and Clemson’s Brad Brownell spoke about the timing.

The NCAA tournament brackets were unveiled Sunday. The transfer portal opened Monday. No. 6 seed Clemson faces No. 11 New Mexico at 2:10 p.m. CT. No. 9 seed Texas A&M will play No. 8 Nebraska at 5:50 p.m. CT.

It provides a complicated approach to the week, focusing on the most important time of the season, while not neglecting the future.

“Distracting,” Brownell said. “And I'm on an NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) committee . . . I was adamantly against this for this very reason. It's a hard time of year for everybody, players, coaches, the whole nine yards.”

But he also understands that the timing makes sense for some.

“There's a lot of coaches, especially at mid-major schools, whose tournaments end earlier and they were very vocal about, the longer we have to wait, the harder it is for us to have to figure out what to do,” Brownell said.

“I understand why there's a segment of our coaching fraternity that wants that, but . . . I don't think this is the right time.”

Williams said that maybe it’s about time the rules caught up to the model.

“We're still following some archaic rules in a different model that probably are not congruent with where we're at in 2024,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Clemson's Brad Brownell slams timing of transfer portal, March Madness