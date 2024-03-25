Clemson basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16 prices, how to buy

Clemson basketball is in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

The Tigers upset 3-seed Baylor on Sunday in Memphis to advance to the second weekend, where they will face 2-seed Arizona in Los Angeles.

Four ACC teams are in the Sweet 16, and two will be in LA on Thursday. 1-seed North Carolina will be in the other West Region semifinal against either Grand Canyon or Alabama.

Here is the ticket information and prices for Clemson basketball vs. Arizona in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Clemson basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament: See the prices