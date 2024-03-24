Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Baylor: Tigers meet Bears in March Madness

Clemson basketball continues its pursuit of its first Final Four appearance in program history and will battle Baylor on Sunday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The sixth-seeded Tigers (22-11) enter the round of 32 game in the West Region off their second-largest victory in NCAA Tournament history, 77-56 over New Mexico in the first round Friday. They look to carry their momentum into their matchup against the No. 3 seed Bears on Sunday (6:10 p.m. ET, TNT). A win would advance Clemson to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018.

"The teams that are still in this tournament, top 32 teams in the country, know how to play," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "They have good players. They have great coaches. You've got to execute."

The Bears (24-10) enter Sunday's game off a 92-67 win vs. 14th-seeded Colgate. They have won five out of their last seven games but have lost in the NCAA Tournament second round in their last two appearances after winning the tournament in 2021.

The winner of this matchup will advance to the Sweet 16 to battle No. 2 seed Arizona in Los Angeles, California.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Baylor on today?

TV: TNT

Clemson basketball vs. Baylor start time

Date: Sunday, March 24, 2024

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Clemson basketball schedule 2024

If the Tigers win, they will battle:

No. 2 seed Arizona in the Sweet 16 in Los Angeles.

If the Tigers lose, their 2023-24 season will be over.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball live score updates vs Baylor in NCAA Tournament