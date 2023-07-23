Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class so far grouped by position
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have been among the top teams recruiting in the 2024 class as the Tigers look to remain one of the elite programs in college football.
Headlined by two five-star recruits in linebacker Sammy Brown and wide receiver Bryant Wesco, the Tigers have future stars ready to make an impact for the Tigers in this class. The most recent commitment in the class came from four-star cornerback Corian Gipson, who committed to the Tigers Saturday, choosing Clemson over top competitor Texas.
Now ranked the No.6 class in On3’s 2024 industry team recruiting class rankings, the Tigers have talent committed across multiple positions of need in this class. Here is a look at all 17 recruits committed to Clemson right now grouped by their position.
Athlete
100% COMMITTED‼️ @CUCoachReed @CoachConn @SWiltfong247 @Andrew_Ivins @Rivals @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/JEhJs1e9pz
— Ashton Hampton (@A2hton_) July 15, 2023
Ashton Hampton: No.762 On3 industry ranking (expected to play in the secondary)
Running Back
COMMITTED!! All Glory to most the high God , Long live my father ❤️. @NCWarriorsFB @CJSPILLER @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/ipBxAPEVp8
— David Eziomume ✞ (@EziomumeDaee) March 1, 2023
David Eziomume: No.415 On3 industry ranking
Wide Receivers
BREAKING: Elite 2024 WR Bryant Wesco tells me he has Committed to Clemson!
The 6’3 175 WR from Midlothian, TX chose the Tigers over LSU, USC, & TCU.
“No other school like it! Clemson is home & we’re about to do something special!”https://t.co/xwJT3pdiYn pic.twitter.com/jKnlA8pVtn
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 6, 2023
Bryant Wesco: No.17 On3 industry ranking
TJ Moore: No.97 On3 industry ranking
Tight End
— Christian Bentancur (@cbentancur18) January 13, 2023
Christian Bentancur: No.90 On3 industry ranking
Offensive Line
COMMITTED #ALLIN 🐅🧡 pic.twitter.com/0UMdRIsqtU
— Ronan O’Connell (@RonanOConnell72) July 4, 2023
Ronan O’Connell: No.613 On3 industry ranking
Defensive Line
BREAKING: Four-Star DL Hevin Brown-Shuler has Committed to Clemson!
The 6’5 299 DL from Atlanta, GA chose the Tigers over South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Michigan.
He joins Clemson’s Top 15 Class in the 2024 Team Rankings 🐅https://t.co/VNOKRrvNzm pic.twitter.com/DSCpjnAisi
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 22, 2023
Hevin Brown-Shuler: No.201 On3 industry ranking
Champ Thompson: No.460 On3 industry ranking
Edge
COMMITTED!!!!!🏡 #gotigers@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/GJwRu0Xey2
— Darien C. Mayo (@TheDCMayo) June 22, 2023
Darien Mayo: No.210 On3 industry ranking
Adam Kissayi: No.592 On3 industry ranking
Linebacker
IM HOME!!!🧡💜 #GoTigers @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/OYcw2sfTaH
— sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) June 5, 2023
Sammy Brown: No.18 On3 industry ranking
Drew Woodaz: No.1044 On3 industry ranking
Cornerback
"It's Clemson isn't it? Let's go! That's what I'm talking about man!"
Dabo Swinney was PUMPED when 4⭐️ CB Corian Gipson called to let him know he was committing to Clemson 🏈
(Via @dctf) pic.twitter.com/3G2ebouUT2
— 247Sports (@247Sports) July 23, 2023
Corian Gipson: No.73 On3 industry ranking
Tavoy Feagin: No.247 On3 industry ranking
Safety
BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Cardo Jones tells me he has Committed to Clemson!
The 6’3 200 S from Warner Robins, GA chose the Tigers over Florida State
“We are trying to win a championship. That’s really the only goal to have at this program.”https://t.co/XCbQZaGAZK pic.twitter.com/2ayRG4vIs6
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 27, 2023
Ricardo Jones: No.155 On3 industry ranking
Noah Dixon: No.282 On3 industry ranking
Kicker
Committed. pic.twitter.com/xGv3CpXwLX
— Nolan Hauser (@nolanhauser) November 28, 2022
Nolan Hauser: No.1685 On3 industry ranking