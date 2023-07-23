Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class so far grouped by position

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have been among the top teams recruiting in the 2024 class as the Tigers look to remain one of the elite programs in college football.

Headlined by two five-star recruits in linebacker Sammy Brown and wide receiver Bryant Wesco, the Tigers have future stars ready to make an impact for the Tigers in this class. The most recent commitment in the class came from four-star cornerback Corian Gipson, who committed to the Tigers Saturday, choosing Clemson over top competitor Texas.

Now ranked the No.6 class in On3’s 2024 industry team recruiting class rankings, the Tigers have talent committed across multiple positions of need in this class. Here is a look at all 17 recruits committed to Clemson right now grouped by their position.

Athlete

Ashton Hampton: No.762 On3 industry ranking (expected to play in the secondary)

Running Back

David Eziomume: No.415 On3 industry ranking

Wide Receivers

Bryant Wesco: No.17 On3 industry ranking

Bryant Wesco: No.17 On3 industry ranking

TJ Moore: No.97 On3 industry ranking

Tight End

Christian Bentancur: No.90 On3 industry ranking

Offensive Line

Ronan O’Connell: No.613 On3 industry ranking

Defensive Line

Hevin Brown-Shuler: No.201 On3 industry ranking

Hevin Brown-Shuler: No.201 On3 industry ranking

Champ Thompson: No.460 On3 industry ranking

Edge

Darien Mayo: No.210 On3 industry ranking

Adam Kissayi: No.592 On3 industry ranking

Linebacker

Sammy Brown: No.18 On3 industry ranking

Drew Woodaz: No.1044 On3 industry ranking

Cornerback

Corian Gipson: No.73 On3 industry ranking

Corian Gipson: No.73 On3 industry ranking

Tavoy Feagin: No.247 On3 industry ranking

Safety

Ricardo Jones: No.155 On3 industry ranking

Ricardo Jones: No.155 On3 industry ranking

Noah Dixon: No.282 On3 industry ranking

Kicker

Nolan Hauser: No.1685 On3 industry ranking

