Clement won't let 'fan emotion' affect decisions

Rangers manager Philippe Clement says he will not let fan opinion dictate his team selection for Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

John Lundstram scored an own goal and was sent off in the last meeting of the sides, where Celtic's 2-1 win put them on the verge of the Premiership title.

Fans expressed their frustrations at Lundstram's performance, but Clement insists that will not come into his thinking.

"I am never going to make decisions on what fans are thinking because that is emotion," the Belgian said, when asked about potentially bringing the midfielder back into the side.

"They don’t see training, they don’t see the team working, they don’t even know the players, how they are or how they are in the dressing room.

"I don’t need to answer about whether I need to start with him or not.

"It is a decision that I make with my staff with what I see in training and what I’ve seen in the last couple of months in the games."