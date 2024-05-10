Clement on why derby isn't must win, relishing the boos and football gladiators
Rangers manager Phillipe Clement has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Old Firm derby at Celtic Park.
Here are the key points from his media conference:
Doesn’t necessarily agree that the derby is a must win for his side in terms of the title. He says it would still be "possible" with a draw. Even with a loss, the Belgian insists it’s not over, although concedes it would be a long shot.
Says he envies the players as he would love to be involved in the game, joking Rangers probably wouldn’t want that.
His players have belief and he isn’t concerned about how they handle this match mentally: “The more boos my players hear at Celtic Park, the stronger they will become.”
Admits his teams need to start well, far better than they did in the most recent Old Firm game, falling behind within the first minute.
Says football is like a modern-day gladiators and he wants his players to be good gladiators. The only difference is that those in football don’t get killed - "only verbally".
Wouldn't be further drawn on Brendan Rodgers' “fun” comments. Says he reacted to those in the moment and has moved on.
Leon Balogun is a doubt in the only fresh injury concern from last weekend's win over Kilmarnock.