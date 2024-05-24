Clement excited by 'quality & potential' of new signing Jefte

Rangers have landed a player of "great quality and potential" in Brazilian full-back Jefte, says manager Philippe Clement.

Jefte, 20, joins from Fluminese in his homeland on a four-year deal, having helped APOEL to title success in Cyprus during his loan spell last season.

"Jefte is an exciting young defender and I am delighted he has joined our squad so early in the summer period," said Clement.

The player is relishing the chance to take his career "to the next level" at such a "historic and successful club", while director of football Nils Koppen said Rangers have been tracking Jefte for "a number of months" and are "working hard behind the scenes" on further summer arrivals.