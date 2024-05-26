Clement admits rebuild is 'massive challenge'

Philippe Clement admits it will be a "massive challenge" to revamp his Rangers squad in time for next season's Champions League qualifying games and their attempt to overturn Celtic's domestic dominance.

The Belgian had already started his rebuild by signing Brazilian left-back Jefte on a four-year contract from Fluminense 24 hours before Celtic completed a league and cup double by beating their city rivals 1-0 in Saturday's Scottish Cup final.

"There is not much time - that is the reality," manager Clement said. "You have qualifying games for Champions League in August, you have five league games also, so that is nine games in four weeks.

"You need to rebuild the squad. We have several players out of contract who will leave the building, so you need to replace them without money coming inside.

"We need to be really inventive in our transfers and doing the smart things. It is going to be really challenging, but we are busy already with that for months within the club."

Clement admitted that "talented" 20-year-old Jefte and other additions "will need also their time to adapt".

"How long? That is always difficult to predict," he added. "Some players, they adapt really fast, some players need more time, but we are working hard to get more quality in the building."