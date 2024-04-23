'It was clear the players and staff now think we are safe'

[BBC]

And breathe…

Saturday was a great day to be a Brentford fan as we secured another season in the Premier League – barring a massive set of improbable results.

We have said all along that we were so low in the table because of our horrendous set of injuries, and the performance at Luton – easily our best of the season – proved just that.

With Bryan Mbeumo outstanding in the front three and Ethan Pinnock imperious at the back, and even in front of goal too, it showed just what we can do with a much stronger side.

I have said in this column in recent weeks that I thought 35 points would be enough to guarantee safety and we reached that mark by winning at Kenilworth Road.

It was clear the players and staff now think we are safe and the post-match scenes were reminiscent of those at Watford at a similar stage of our first Premier League season, when again an away victory secured our survival.

On Saturday, the players spent a long time celebrating with the fans at full-time, and the sight of owner Matthew Benham greeting them, Thomas Frank and his coaches as they left the field just confirmed the feeling of job done.

We are now unbeaten in five matches since the international break and it would be good to keep that momentum going for the final four games.

Saturday's win was achieved without the injured Ivan Toney. He has been great for the club – helping us win promotion and stay in the Premier League – and if this is to be his last season, I hope he features again at some point and produces a goalscoring farewell.

Ian Westbrook can be found on Beesotted podcast