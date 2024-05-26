Clayton County tennis center set to reopen this week, $600,000 reconstruction project is complete

The Clayton County Tennis Center reconstruction project is now complete and the center is set to reopen this week.

The tennis center, managed by Atlanta Tennis Group, will reopen its facility on Wednesday, May 29, at 11:30 a.m.

The project began in January 2024 with a budget of $600,000.

The project addressed long-needed updates and the growing demand for pickleball in the state. Pickleball offerings have been expanded with six dedicated pickleball courts and 15 newly resurfaced tennis courts with new fences.

Tennis and pickleball offerings include both junior and adult programming, tournaments, and camps. Upon opening, a stronger emphasis will be placed on health, wellness, social play programming, and special events.

The overall project budget for tennis reconstruction throughout the entire county is $1.5 million.

To announce the recent project completion and present the National Tennis Month Proclamation, a ceremony will occur on Wednesday at the tennis center inside Clayton County International Park by Commissioner and Vice Chair DeMont Davis.

“The recently allocated budget of $600,000, the project’s completion, and the County’s public declaration to its tennis community and racquet sports through the proclamation demonstrates its commitment to supporting the tennis community and efforts toward accessibility and inclusion in the sport,” said Coach Tracey Nicole Austin (Coach Tracey), Interim Director of Racquet Sports at the Tennis Center.

