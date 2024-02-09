Recruiting expert casts favorable prediction for Penn State

The high school recruiting scene is bustling in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in the Class of 2025, and Penn State is actively pursuing the top recruits in each state. Already with a handful of players lined up from each key recruiting state, Penn State is looking to add to its offensive line with Michael Troutman of DePaul Catholic in Wayne, NJ.

Penn State and Rutgers are considered the favorites for the commitment from Troutman, a 6′-2″, 270-pound interior offensive lineman. Boston College, Duke, and Michigan State are others in the mix as well. But Penn State may be separating themselves from the pack if one notable recruiting prediction is any indication.

Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, cast a crystal ball prediction favoring Penn State for Troutman on Thursday evening. Dohn’s prediction is an encouraging sign for Penn State’s efforts in recruiting Troutman. Dohn has a 92.28% all-time accuracy rate with his predictions, and he has hit on each of his first 12 predictions in the Class of 2025 so far.

Troutman is currently rated as a three-star recruit by On3 and Rivals, but he does not yet have a rating from 247Sports or ESPN. On3 rates Troutman as the nation’s no. 46 interior offensive lineman and On3 and Rivals each have him in the top 26 overall in New Jersey.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire