Class of 2023 in-state 4-star Tomarrion Parker has the Tide in his top 5

Now that Alabama has put the finishing touches upon the class of 2022, Nick Saban and his staff have begun to shift most of their focus to the class of 2023.

Fortunately for Alabama, the Crimson Tide staff will not have to travel far to visit with some of the nation’s top prospects. That’s because the state of Alabama is littered with an abundance of talent in the class of 2023.

One name that Tide fans should know about is four-star EDGE defender Tomarrion Parker from Phenix City, AL.

Parker has offers from all around the country but has recently trimmed his list of schools to five, and the home-state Crimson Tide are right in the mix. Joining Alabama is fellow SEC schools Georiga and Tennessee. Penn State and Ohio State finish out Parker’s top five.

Parker released his top five on Twitter.

All Glory to God pic.twitter.com/6dUxDjNDHB — Tomarrion Parker (@tomarrion) February 9, 2022

