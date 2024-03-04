Is Clark's shift to WNBA a 'moment or a movement'?
The Dan Patrick Show discusses Caitlin Clark's impact on the sports world, her decision to enter the WNBA draft and what that could mean for the league moving forward.
The Dan Patrick Show discusses Caitlin Clark's impact on the sports world, her decision to enter the WNBA draft and what that could mean for the league moving forward.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft.
Conference tournaments tip off this week with automatic qualifiers for the NCAA tournament on the line.
This season will be Clark's last at Iowa.
Do top women’s basketball prospects have incentive to remain in college into their mid-20s before leaving for the WNBA?
Clark has broken Maravich's 54-year-old record and become the NCAA's leading scorer.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark made more history on Sunday, passing Pete Maravich for the all-time scoring record.
That includes college and pros.
In today's edition: A new model for the 14-team playoff, the Celtics' dominance, England's three-team race, The Florida Man Games, and more.
The nation's leading scorer had four second-half points.
Everyone weighed in on Clark's historic moment.
It was records on records for Clark on Thursday in a win over Michigan.
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.
Clark is the megastar of this era in women's college basketball, but how does she stack up against the legends of the game?
Vincent Goodwill is joined by TNT's Jared Greenberg to discuss Chet vs. Wemby for Rookie of the Year, LeBron's 40,000 point achievement & the playoff race.
EA Sports is bringing back its popular video game later this summer with a new NIL deal to compensate players for agreeing to be in it.
The Gamecocks finished last regular season with the same perfect record before losing to Iowa in the Final Four.
Where might he land?
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by dissecting, debating and destroying all aspects of the latest 14-team CFP proposal. Wetzel makes fun of the 3-3-2-2-1 pitch and why the automatic byes for the Big Ten and SEC are the antithesis of American sports.