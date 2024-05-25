Clark nabs first WNBA win as late threes help lift Fever

Women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clark drilled a dagger three-pointer to help the Indiana Fever notch their first win of her debut WNBA season Friday, 78-73 over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Clark, whose record-setting exploits in collegiate basketball brought unprecedented attention to the women's game, has struggled since Indiana made her the number one pick in the NBA draft.

She endured another tough shooting night on Friday, but finished with her first WNBA double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds -- and provided the kind of fireworks her fans have come to expect.

After Rickea Jackson had cut the Sparks' deficit to three with a big three-pointer with 2:27 to play, Clark answered with her first three-pointer of the night.

Los Angeles had pulled within two when Clark hit another three-pointer with 40.5 seconds remaining that put Indiana up 76-71 and effectively snuffed out the Sparks' challenge.

She had eight assists and four steals to help Indiana erase an 11-point halftime deficit.

Clark and the Fever had opened the season with five straight defeats.

Even so, her drawing power remained undeniable and the crowd of 19,103 at Crypto.com Arena was a record for the Sparks.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 18 points to lead Indiana with Aliyah Boston and Temi Fagbenle adding 17 points apiece.

The Sparks lineup also boasted some of the WNBA's newest stars in second draft pick Cameron Brink and fourth-pick Jackson.

Center Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Brink added 15 points and nine rebounds and Jackson scored 16 points off the bench.

