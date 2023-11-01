Clark Hunt: Tyreek Hill trade worked out well for both parties

The Chiefs and Dolphins will play each other in Frankfurt, Germany this Sunday and that means a lot of discussion about Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill facing his former team for the first time.

Hill was traded to Miami for five draft picks — 2022 first-, second-, and fourth-round picks as well as 2023 fourth- and sixth-round picks — in the 2022 offseason. The loss of Hill did not stop the Chiefs from winning the Super Bowl last year and moving on from Patrick Mahomes did not mute Hill's production as he posted 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns since joining the Dolphins.

The Chiefs are 6-2 this season and Hill is on pace to set a new record for receiving yards, so Year Two post-trade is off to a good start on both fronts. That's why Chiefs owner Clark Hunt called the deal a win-win on Tuesday.

“I think that was a trade that worked out well for both parties," Hunt said, via KSHB. "Obviously, Tyreek's an incredible player and has done very well in his time with the Dolphins but I also think it benefited the Chiefs. The draft compensation that we received, a lot of that draft capital was used to improve our defense, and I think this year we are seeing that it did indeed work out well. We've got a number of really talented young defensive players, many of whom were part of that trade.”

Whether through the original picks or trades involving them, the Chiefs have picked up cornerback Trent McDuffie, wide receiver Skyy Moore, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, wide receiver Rashee Rice, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, and a 2024 fifth-round pick. Those players have had varying levels of success with McDuffie and Moore playing key roles on the title team.

Sunday's result won't change much in the big-picture analysis of the trade, but it could help set the stage for a playoff rematch that would continue the long history between the Chiefs and Hill.