Clarence Lewis pens his goodbye and thank you to Notre Dame football

It was unfortunate that cornerback Clarence Lewis decided that he needed to move on from Notre Dame football and enter the transfer portal.

Lewis looked like he would play a big role in the Irish secondary after contributing over the last four seasons, but that clearly won’t be the case. In a heartfelt thank you and goodbye, the New Jersey native posted that after prayer and conversations with loved ones the decision was made.

He went on to thank his “coaches, my teammates, support staff and everyone I met along the way for all the memories and connections made,” during his time in South Bend.

Again, we wish Lewis the best as he finished up his collegiate career and moves onto the next level.

