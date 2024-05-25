Clarence captures flag football regional crown on way to states

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Repeat champions of Section VI, the undefeated Clarence flag football team will further its title run on New York State’s inaugural championship weekend.

Kayla Bowman’s interception in the closing seconds secured a 32-30 win for Clarence against Penfield in the Division I regional playoff game Saturday at Sweet Home. Sammi Payne scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 5-yard run after Ella Corry’s 30-yard scramble earlier in the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils move on to the state semifinals on June 1 in Cortland, where the first NYSPHSAA champions in the sport will be crowned the following day.

In the Division 2 regional, which was delayed over an hour midway through the game due to lightning, Bishop Kearney from Section V scored on a last-second heave and converted the extra point pass to win 26-25 against Section VI champion Pioneer, which had led 19-7 before the delays.

***

Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB squad in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. The Buffalonian has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in Western New York since 2005, for publications including The Associated Press, The Buffalo News, and Niagara Gazette. Read more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.